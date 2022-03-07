Walking Dead Fan Favorites Are Clearly Safe From Harm After New Spin-off Announcement

Watch : "The Walking Dead" Cast Talk Season 9 and More

Zombies—you just can't get rid of them!

On Monday, March 7, AMC announced plans for another Walking Dead spin-off series called Isle of the Dead. The show will feature Walking Dead veterans Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprising their roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively. The two will be "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."

According to the network, Maggie and Negan will be forced to inhabit a version of the city that is "filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

Sounds about right.

Veteran Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which will have a six-episode first season on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

The series will give viewers an opportunity to dive deeper in the lives of both Maggie and Negan. Cohan joined the show in season two. She left in 2019 to star on the ABC's short-lived Whiskey Cavalier, before returning in in season nine.

In a statement, she said, "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Morgan joined the show in season five and has been an integral part of the universe ever since. "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues," he said. "It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."