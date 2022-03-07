You Won't Believe Who Slid Into The Bachelor Star Teddi Wright's DMs

Watch : "The Bachelor" Women Tell-All SHOCKING DM Reveal

Teddi Wright is putting the "tell" in Women Tell All!

In a sneak peek of March 7's The Bachelor: Women Tell All special, the 24-year-old surgical nurse reveals to host Jesse Palmer that someone very close to Bachelor Clayton Echard reached out to her. Though Teddi is hesitant to reveal the person who direct messaged her on social media, she eventually shares that it was one of Clayton's brothers.

"I didn't reply," she shares with the audience. "I will say, I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me."

With a chuckle, Jesse adds, "Maybe you just met the wrong brother, I don't know."

Of course, the question still remains: Was it Nate or Patrick Echard who messaged Teddi? Inquiring minds need to know.

As for how Clayton feels about this? We doubt he's really too upset, as he sent Teddi home ahead of hometowns and has leaned on his family during his dramatic season.