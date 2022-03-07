ACM Awards 2022: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Watch : Maren Morris Talks Steamy ACMs Performance With Husband Ryan

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards is here and we've got you covered with the show's best red carpet looks.



On Monday, March 7, the stars came together at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., and made history at the first major awards show to livestream exclusively by airing on Prime Video.



Attendees at the 57th ACM Awards naturally included both the nominees and the night's hosts: the iconic Dolly Parton, reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett.



The star-studded night will also feature performances from the co-hosts, as well as Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, BRELAND, Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Walker Haynes and Kelly Clarkson, who is performing a breathtaking rendition of "I Will Always Love You" as a special tribute to the Here You Come Again singer.