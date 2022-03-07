A Dolly Parton and Cardi B Collab Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

Dolly Parton definitely doesn't need anyone by her side to pull off a boot stompin' performance, but she could see herself sharing the stage with a certain rapper in the future.
The country music icon said as much during E! News' Daily Pop on March 7, revealing her admiration for none other than Cardi B. "She's a character," Dolly said. "I know she's an original."
And if the "WAP" singer is willing to collaborate, Dolly just might be down to duet. She even suggested Cardi B team up with her and longtime friend Cher should they ever have a joint project. "I would love to do something with her sometime, a TV show or a movie," Dolly said of Cher. "We'll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment."
In the meantime, Dolly's got a show of her own to put on: the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The "9 to 5" singer is pulling double duty hosting and performing at the March 7 awards show, which she first emceed in 2000. "I'm excited just about being back at the ACMs," Dolly told E! News. "We're at Vegas for the first time and we're in a big stadium for the first time."
Kelly Clarkson is also set to perform a tribute to Dolly, which the "Jolene" singer said "is going to be one of the big thrills of my life, not just on the show that night."
"I have known Kelly since she won American Idol," Dolly added. "She's just so real, as everybody knows. She's just exactly the way she comes across. Her voice is absolutely bliss and incredible."
Hear more from Dolly in the above Daily Pop interview.
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Award will stream live without commercial interruption on Prime Video Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m.