Why Kristen Stewart Feels Like She's Living in "a Simulation" Right Now

Watch : Kristen Stewart Jokes About Charlize Theron's "Sexy" Ways

Kristen Stewart is having a moment.

After fully immersing herself in the life of Princess Diana to play her in Spencer, the actress is now nominated for her first-ever Oscar and a slew of other honors, including the Santa Barbara Film Festival's American Riviera Award, which she accepted on March 4.

Reflecting on what she's come to learn about the late royal, Kristen exclusively told E! News, "She's ironically this very un-noble figure in history, but she is the one person in the royal family who ever really reached out and touched anyone."

Perhaps, Kristen theorized, that's because Princess Di wanted to be comforted herself. "I think the sad thing is, when you see her, she seems like somebody who wants to just be touched," the Charlie's Angels star added. "So there's this strange friction and there's this thing that makes you lean into her, and despite not knowing all of the details of her inner life, you can feel them kind of vibrating through everything she says."