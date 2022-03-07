Why Kristen Stewart Feels Like She's Living in "a Simulation" Right Now

Kristen Stewart is having a moment.
After fully immersing herself in the life of Princess Diana to play her in Spencer, the actress is now nominated for her first-ever Oscar and a slew of other honors, including the Santa Barbara Film Festival's American Riviera Award, which she accepted on March 4.
Reflecting on what she's come to learn about the late royal, Kristen exclusively told E! News, "She's ironically this very un-noble figure in history, but she is the one person in the royal family who ever really reached out and touched anyone."
Perhaps, Kristen theorized, that's because Princess Di wanted to be comforted herself. "I think the sad thing is, when you see her, she seems like somebody who wants to just be touched," the Charlie's Angels star added. "So there's this strange friction and there's this thing that makes you lean into her, and despite not knowing all of the details of her inner life, you can feel them kind of vibrating through everything she says."
Spencer tells the tale of the royal family's Christmas at Sandringham castle in 1991, just months before Diana separated from Prince Charles. "I think the movie itself is so strange and so unique," Kristen said at the film festival, where she accepted the American Riviera Award for her portrayal of the late princess. "And the fact that it's finding a home in this capacity is kind of mind blowing and beautiful. I just couldn't be happier."
That makes sense, as her career and personal life are thriving. "I'm living a simulation, it's too good," Kristen said of her journey to the Oscars and recent engagement to Dylan Meyer. "You run through the list, and I go, like, is that possible? Right now, I'm definitely feeling it."
"It's not lost on me any second of any day," Kristen added. "I will tell you that."
