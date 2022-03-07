Get Your Closet Ready for Spring With These 22 Under $50 Spring Dresses From Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack wants to help you get your closet ready for warmer days with these $50 and under spring dresses from Free People, Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto and more.

Mar 07, 2022
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that the weather is getting warmer and many of us are spending more time outside, it's time to give your closet an upgrade for spring. If you're in the market for spring dresses in particular, you're in luck. Nordstrom Rack's Spring Dress Shop is now open, and you can score deals up to 86% off! 

Whether you're into minis or maxis, flirty floral prints or sophisticated solids, there's something for everyone's sense of style. They have a good selection of plus sizes that are super chic like this gorgeous $30 Tie Front Midi Dress from Abound or this fun Short Sleeve Wrap Dress from Madewell that's nearly 60% off.

Looking for a cute dress to rock the cottagecore trend? This Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress from ASTR is one of our faves, and it's on sale for $50. In fact, there are so many chic $50 and under finds, updating your closet for spring doesn't have to break the bank! 

We've rounded up some of our favorite $50 and under spring dresses from Nordstrom Rack's Spring Dress Shop, as well as a couple of other options we think are worth the splurge. See our finds below. 

Jessica Simpson Says She Sold More Than 16,000 of These Dresses in 1 Day

Free People In Control Mini Dress

This flirty and fun printed minidress from Free People comes in three colors: ivory, navy and mint. It has a stylish lace-up back closure making it both cute and a little sexy. Best part is, it's on sale for $34. 

$60
$34
Nordstrom Rack

ASTR Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress

This pretty tiered poplin dress from ASTR is one must-have for your closet this season. We love the white, but it also comes in black. 

$99
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Melrose and Market Floral Halter Neck Tiered High-Low Hem Dress

The colors are on this high-low halter dress from Melrose and Market are so pretty, you're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments with this one!

$40
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Floral Sleeveless Scuba Fit & Flare Dress

Nordstrom Rack shoppers love this flirty flare dress from Vince Camuto and it's not hard to see why. The floral pattern is bright and bold, and reviewers say the scuba material is stretchy, flattering and super comfortable. It's originally $128, but it's on sale right now for just $40. 

$128
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

Lovestitch's Gauze Maxi Dress is a lightweight, low-effort colorful piece you can throw on when it's warm outside. We love that it comes in a ton of colors including brights like turquoise, hot pink and flame. It's a must-have for spring and summer. 

$88
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto V-Neck Short Sleeve Pebble Crepe Midi Dress

This beautiful floral midi dress from Vince Camuto is perfect for a Sunday brunch or the office. It's originally $148, but you can snag this for just under $50. Such a great deal!

$148
$50
Nordstrom Rack

By Design Alba Deep V Maxi Dress

According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, this maxi dress is beautiful, so flattering and way nicer in person. In fact, they loved it so much, they bought three! In addition to this lovely blue floral print, it also comes in leopard, morrocanna, and black. 

$80
$43
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Ruffle Floral Print Maxi Dress

This super chic long sleeve maxi dress Topshop is so cute, everyone will want to know where you got it. It's even better that it's on sale for just under $50. 

$95
$50
Nordtrom Rack

Calvin Klein Seamed Sheath Dress

Spring 2022 is all about bright colors, and this simple yet sophisticated figure-hugging dress from Calvin Klein is a must-have for your wardrobe. It comes in black and blue lagoon. 

$129
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Melloday Smocked Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress

There's just something about this pretty smocked maxi dress that we can't get enough of. According to one Nordstrom reviewer, it's the "perfect spring dress" and the smocked top makes it extra flattering for all shapes. In fact, they get complimented all the time. If you love this style, it also comes in blue and black. 

$37
Nordstrom Rack

Lovestitch Animal Print Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

The animal print on this maxi dress makes it super fun and perfect for a casual day out. It's also lightweight, flowy and made to be worn all day. 

$88
$47
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Short Sleeve Crepe Shift Dress

We can't resist a peachy pink, so this crepe shift dress from Vince Camuto caught our eye right away. We love the structured sleeves, and it's even better that it's 60% off the original price. 

$128
$50
Nordtrom Rack

Wayf Short Sleeve Waist Cutout Fit & Flare Minidress

We adore how pretty and flirty this flare minidress from Wayf is. It features side cutouts, which are super trendy for the upcoming season. You can even choose to get this in green, pink or white. 

 

$108
$46
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Surplus Buckle A-Line Midi Dress

This A-Line midi dress from Calvin Klein comes in this beautiful bold hot pink color that's perfect for spring. But if you really want to score an amazing deal, you can get the jadette green option for just $35. 

$134
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Lush All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress

You really can't go wrong with a classic black maxi dress, and this dress from Lush is a "go-to" for numerous Nordstrom Rack shoppers. It comes in black and olive, and it's on sale for just $30. 

$52
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Velvet Torch V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

We love the cute frilly hem and the lavender floral print of this minidress from Velvet Torch. It's cute, affordable and a wardrobe staple for spring. 

 

$30
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio Flutter Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress

This flutter sleeve midi dress from Max Studio comes in four perfect for spring colors and patterns. It's chic, sophisticated, and on sale for over 75% off. Throw a denim jacket on over it and you're good to go. 

$159
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirtdress

If you want a dress that's no frills but still a stunner, get your hands on Calvin Klein's belted midi dress. It comes in five colors including lagoon blue, hibiscus pink, and white. It's also on sale right now for just $45. 

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Melrose and Market Printed Faux Wrap Mini Dress

Out of all the dresses we went through on Nordstrom Rack, we really love this printed faux wrap dress from Melrose and Market. It comes in four fun colors and patterns including animal print and florals. It's a dress you'll be wearing all spring and summer long. 

$40
Nordstrom Rack

Vanity Room Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress

The sunshine yellow of this cute babydoll dress makes it perfect for the warmer days ahead. Plus, it's originally $138 but is on sale today for just $20. Talk about an amazing deal!

$138
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Floral Halter Maxi Dress

Everyone needs a flowy floral dress in their springtime wardrobe, and this halter maxi dress from Calvin Klein could be yours. We love the colors of the floral print and the halter makes it extra chic. You can get it today for $50. That's over 60% off the original price!

$129
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Velvet Torch Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Looking for a head turning dress that's still lightweight and easy to move in? Look no further than the smocked, off shoulder maxi dress from Velvet Torch. 

$35
Nordtrom Rack

Love by Design Marie Flutter Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

In addition to the 22 fab under $50 finds, we also wanted to highlight a couple of other dress options that are worth the extra splurge. We love the color on this flutter sleeve faux wrap maxi dress. It was designed to be both flattering and comfortable to wear. It's a highly versatile piece, and it even comes in several colors. 

$118
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Stay Awhile Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This gorgeous Free People maxi dress is a total compliment-getter. It's originally $118, but you can snag it today for just $65. It also comes in black, but we're definitely going with this pretty peach option. 

$118
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more cute spring dresses to shop? Check out these under $35 find from Cupshe

