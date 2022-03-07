See Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Hold Hands During Rare Outing in Paris

TheImageDirect.com

After all, the pair are incredibly private when it comes to their home life. Though Emma and Dave do enjoy the occasional date night, they tend to stay out of the spotlight.

"It's uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home," Emma explained in a 2015 interview with the New York Times. "That's never going to feel good, and I don't think that's OK. Yet there's also a goal to live life normally. Honestly, I try not to think about it any longer than when it's happening."

As for their work, Emma and Dave founded Fruit Tree Productions in 2020 and most recently served as producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World. In January, they made a joint virtual appearance at a Sundance Film Festival panel for the film, with Emma sharing why she and Dave decided to form a production company together.

"As an actor, you usually just go with what comes to you and you're at the mercy of the process," she said, per IndieWire. "We don't want to say we just want to make things, that sounds trite. Because we have these longstanding relationships, we thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog."