See Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Hold Hands During Rare Outing in Paris

From La La Land to the City of Light!
Emma Stone stepped out hand-in-hand with her husband, former Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary, on Monday, March 7, for Louis Vuitton's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. For the Paris Fashion Week affair, the Cruella star was aptly decked out in a cropped blazer, a asymmetric skirt and knee-high boots from the French label, while her man bundled up in a leather bomber jacker, white sweater and khaki trousers.
An eyewitness tells E! News that the couple, who tied the knot in 2020 and share an 11-month-old daughter together, "looked enamored with each other" as they made their way to the show, adding that the 33-year-old actress was "smiling and waving" at her fans.
Inside, Dave stepped "away from the flashes of the photographers" as Emma posed for pictures with Cynthia Erivo and her Crazy, Stupid, Love co-star Julianne Moore, according to the insider, though the the pair "enjoyed a lengthy conversation with both actresses." Other attendees at the star-studded event included Joe Jonas, Alicia Vikander and Alana Haim.
Emma and Dave's trip to Paris comes ahead of a special family milestone: Their daughter's first birthday. The two welcomed their baby girl last March, though they have kept details about their little one under wraps.
After all, the pair are incredibly private when it comes to their home life. Though Emma and Dave do enjoy the occasional date night, they tend to stay out of the spotlight.
"It's uncomfortable to have photographers outside of your home," Emma explained in a 2015 interview with the New York Times. "That's never going to feel good, and I don't think that's OK. Yet there's also a goal to live life normally. Honestly, I try not to think about it any longer than when it's happening."
As for their work, Emma and Dave founded Fruit Tree Productions in 2020 and most recently served as producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World. In January, they made a joint virtual appearance at a Sundance Film Festival panel for the film, with Emma sharing why she and Dave decided to form a production company together.
"As an actor, you usually just go with what comes to you and you're at the mercy of the process," she said, per IndieWire. "We don't want to say we just want to make things, that sounds trite. Because we have these longstanding relationships, we thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog."