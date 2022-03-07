YouTube Singer Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Fans are mourning the death of a YouTube singing star.

Lil Bo Weep died on March 3, her father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed on Facebook.

He wrote, "This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken."

The cause of death has not been released.

According to Matthew's post, the Australian "CODEPENDENCY" singer "fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her."

Lil Bo Weep, whose real name was Winona Brooks, started sharing the music she produced onto SoundCloud in 2015 and had since amassed more than 36,000 followers. Her last post was a minute-and-a-half-long song titled "PTSD."