Devin Booker Explains Why His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Isn't "Hard"

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk.
The 25-year-old NBA star recently made a rare comment about his supermodel girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives, Devin gave a surprisingly candid answer.
"I wouldn't say hard," the Phoenix Suns guard admitted. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."
While the notoriously private couple rarely makes comments about their relationship, Kendall did honor her "best friend" with a short but sweet Instagram birthday tribute back in October 2021.
Elsewhere in his interview with WSJ, Devin shared a story about his life-changing last encounter with the late Kobe Bryant, who told him to "be legendary."
It was "the advice that Kobe had left me with in the short time I got to spend with him in our last game playing against each other," Devin said. "He left it with a mark on my shoe and he wrote it out, 'Be legendary.' And not only did he write it on the shoe and sign it for me, but just talking me through it and talking through the steps that it's going to take to get there. Kobe's always been an inspiration, so hearing it in his voice and seeing it in his handwriting on the shoes keeps me motivated."
Relive Kendall and Devin's legendary romance with their cutest pics below.