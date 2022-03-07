Why the Game of Thrones Creators Won't Participate In Spin-Offs

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Winter may be coming again—but the creators of Game of Thrones won't be there to see it.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the co-creators of the HBO dragon slaying epic, will not be participating in the myriad of GOT's spin-offs currently in development.

"It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved with in that world that we lived," Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. "It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses."

Game of Thrones premiered on HBO in April 2011, running for eight seasons before wrapping up in May 2019.

Following the finale, the network announced plans for a pilot set thousands of years before the events of GOT. The project, which was supposed to star Naomi Watts, reportedly cost over $30 million and never made it to air. Benioff and Weiss were not involved.