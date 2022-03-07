Lucy Boynton Offers Rare Insight Into Her Relationship With Rami Malek

Watch : Why Kate Middleton Was "Taken Aback" by Rami Malek's Questions

And the award for best declaration of love goes to…

In an interview with You magazine published March 6, Lucy Boynton shared what was going through her mind when boyfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody costar Rami Malek announced his love for her during his 2019 Oscar acceptance speech.

At the time, Rami professed, "Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart."

Lucy's reaction? "It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that." Lucy said in the interview. "You're just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it's been a public moment, which is slightly strange."

In a 2019 interview with The Cut, Lucy shared that despite having "blacked out" at the time, she remembers the moment with fondness.

"Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done," she gushed. "You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."