Outlander's Sam Heughan Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman on Lunch Date

Watch : "Outlander" Star Sam Heughan Hurt By 6 Years of Bullying

Sam Heughan is kicking off a new season in more ways than one.

While Outlander fans spent their weekend savoring the season six premiere of the Starz series, one of the cast members appeared to enjoy some quality time with a possible new love interest.

In photos obtained exclusively by E! News, the 41-year-old Scottish actor was seen having lunch at Café Select in New York's Soho neighborhood with a mystery woman. Although some pictures suggest it was just two friends hanging out, cameras ultimately caught the pair sharing a kiss at one point in the meal.

After lunch, the duo walked around the area before Sam went back to his hotel. And while Sam and his team are staying mum on the romance rumors, which is not surprising. The actor notoriously tries to keep his private life away from the spotlight.

"Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year," the actor told Inquirer in January 2020. "I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually."