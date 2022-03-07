Exclusive

Outlander's Sam Heughan Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman on Lunch Date

Single no more? Outlander’s Sam Heughan is raising eyebrows after he was spotted getting close to an unidentified woman during a lunch date in New York. See the PDA-filled pics for yourself.

Sam Heughan is kicking off a new season in more ways than one.

While Outlander fans spent their weekend savoring the season six premiere of the Starz series, one of the cast members appeared to enjoy some quality time with a possible new love interest.

In photos obtained exclusively by E! News, the 41-year-old Scottish actor was seen having lunch at Café Select in New York's Soho neighborhood with a mystery woman. Although some pictures suggest it was just two friends hanging out, cameras ultimately caught the pair sharing a kiss at one point in the meal.

After lunch, the duo walked around the area before Sam went back to his hotel. And while Sam and his team are staying mum on the romance rumors, which is not surprising. The actor notoriously tries to keep his private life away from the spotlight.

"Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year," the actor told Inquirer in January 2020. "I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually."

Could love be in Sam's future—or present? Keep scrolling to see the photos raising eyebrows among loyal fans.

TheImageDirect.com
Spring Fever

On March 7, Outlander's Sam Heughan was spotted getting close to a mystery woman while out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

TheImageDirect.com
Table for Two

In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the pair was spotted kissing across the table while eating at Café Select.

TheImageDirect.com
Single Shenanigans

On the small screen, Sam and Caitriona Balfe's characters have undeniable chemistry. The actors, however, have always maintained a professional and friendly relationship when the cameras stop rolling.

TheImageDirect.com
Work-Life Balance

Sam has previously expressed that his professional life takes priority over his dating life. 

TheImageDirect.com
Eyes on the Prize

"My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first," he told Inquirer in January 2020. "It's hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that's where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I'm screwed."

TheImageDirect.com
Cheers to Spring

While exploring Soho, Sam was spotted sampling drinks while his friend picked up an iced coffee. 

TheImageDirect.com
To Be Continued...

Could this be two friends hanging out over the weekend or something more? Fans will stay tuned! 

