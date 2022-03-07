Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Burnin' Up Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas EXPECTING Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner has taken her baby bump overseas.

On Monday, March 7, the Game of Thrones alum, 26, and husband Joe Jonas, 32, attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. Sophie kept her baby bump mostly hidden under a leather pinafore dress and white crop top. She completed the look with a black Louis Vuitton purse and bright red sandals, while the "See No More" singer wore a black-and-blue checkered jacket paired with a black shirt and pants.

Last month, Sophie sparked pregnancy rumors after she was seen sporting a teal maxidress while out with her family in Los Angeles. Two days later, Joe and Sophie—who tied the knot in 2019—were out in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, and this time the Dark Phoenix actress was seen cradling her belly.

Though Sophie and Joe have not publicly announced the news, a source confirmed to E! News on March 4 that the couple—already parents to 1-year-old daughter Willa Jonas—was expecting their second child together.