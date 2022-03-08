Joe Gorga and More RHONJ Husbands Confront Bill Aydin Over Jennifer's "Out of Control" Behavior

The husbands of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are not going to, as NeNe Leakes once said, "stay out of women's business."
They're enjoying a night out in this exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming March 8 episode, but the conversation turns tense once Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin begin to discuss the ongoing feud between their wives, Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin. The pair got into a physical fight on last week's RHONJ, sparked in-part by Jennifer calling Joe a "crook" on social media last year.
"Your wife is out of control," Joe tells Bill. "She does a lot of things, bro. Jen got dirty and disgusting. I think she crossed that line."
Bill tries to argue that Margaret Josephs—who, like Melissa, was arguing with Jen before their conversation exploded—was the first to "cross the line" when she went "digging" for information on his years-old affair (which Jen was forced to publicly address when Margaret brought it up on camera during the season 12 premiere).
Unlike Margaret, Bill claims, Jen "never went digging for anyone's quote-unquote dirt," at which point Evan Goldschneider reminded the guys about Jen's involvement in spreading last year's cheating rumors about him.
As RHONJ fans may recall, Teresa Giudice spent most of season 11 accusing Evan of cheating on his wife, Jackie Goldschneider. But without any evidence to back up her claim, speculation eventually died down and everyone seemingly moved on.
But Margaret dropped a bombshell earlier this season, telling Jackie that Jennifer was also trying to dig up dirt about the supposed affair, even asking Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank Catania for information.
Bill's only defense of Jen is that "people can be nosy."
Evan staunchly disagrees, responding, "She's trying to find stuff to hurt individual people. That is not a good person."
Bill says they just don't "see eye to eye," but Evan once again pushes back: "If you can determine that's a good person, tell me."
Instead, Bill gets up and leaves. At least no tables were flipped in the process, right?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.