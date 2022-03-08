Joe Gorga and More RHONJ Husbands Confront Bill Aydin Over Jennifer's "Out of Control" Behavior

Watch : Teresa Giudice FED UP With Luis Ruelas Allegations

The husbands of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are not going to, as NeNe Leakes once said, "stay out of women's business."

They're enjoying a night out in this exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming March 8 episode, but the conversation turns tense once Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin begin to discuss the ongoing feud between their wives, Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin. The pair got into a physical fight on last week's RHONJ, sparked in-part by Jennifer calling Joe a "crook" on social media last year.

"Your wife is out of control," Joe tells Bill. "She does a lot of things, bro. Jen got dirty and disgusting. I think she crossed that line."

Bill tries to argue that Margaret Josephs—who, like Melissa, was arguing with Jen before their conversation exploded—was the first to "cross the line" when she went "digging" for information on his years-old affair (which Jen was forced to publicly address when Margaret brought it up on camera during the season 12 premiere).