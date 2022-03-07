See Travis Barker's Sweet Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing of Him

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Xmas Pic

Penelope Disick just proved it's all the small things that matter most. 

Travis Barker took to Instagram Stories on March 6 to share a hand-drawn portrait by fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's nine-year-old daughter. Captioned, "I love this Penelope," with a smiley face emoji, Travis made it clear that the gift meant a lot to him. And how could it not? Penelope even managed to replicate several of her soon-to-be stepdad's tattoos. 

The pair's bond has continued to grow in the months since Kourtney first began dating the Blink-182 drummer in January 2021. Travis even got Penelope her own set of drums for her ninth birthday!

By taking family trips together, filming TikToks and regularly hanging out, Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, have also gotten to know Travis' kids. The rocker is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16—whose mom is his ex Shanna Moakler—and stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Kourtney's spent lots of quality time with Travis' kids, too. In fact, Alabama started referring to the Poosh founder "stepmom" long before she and Travis got engaged in October 2021. 

Take a look at Penelope's special drawing and more of the couple's blended family pics below.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

