See Travis Barker's Sweet Reaction to Penelope Disick's Drawing of Him

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Xmas Pic

Penelope Disick just proved it's all the small things that matter most.

Travis Barker took to Instagram Stories on March 6 to share a hand-drawn portrait by fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's nine-year-old daughter. Captioned, "I love this Penelope," with a smiley face emoji, Travis made it clear that the gift meant a lot to him. And how could it not? Penelope even managed to replicate several of her soon-to-be stepdad's tattoos.

The pair's bond has continued to grow in the months since Kourtney first began dating the Blink-182 drummer in January 2021. Travis even got Penelope her own set of drums for her ninth birthday!

By taking family trips together, filming TikToks and regularly hanging out, Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, have also gotten to know Travis' kids. The rocker is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16—whose mom is his ex Shanna Moakler—and stepdad to Shanna's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.