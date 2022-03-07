Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message on "Pain" After WNBA Star's Arrest

Days after news of WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia emerged, the athlete's wife, Cherelle, wrote that she's "hurting." Read her gut-wrenching message below.

As Brittney Griner remains in custody overseas, the WNBA star's wife is speaking out about her pain.

On Monday, March 7, days after the Russian Federal Customs Service confirmed Brittney's arrest on suspicion of drug smuggling, Cherelle Griner took to her Instagram to send love to her wife. "People say 'stay busy.' Yet, there's not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you," Cherelle, who wed Brittney in 2015, wrote alongside a photo of the couple's loved ones. "My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by."

"I miss your voice. I miss your presence," she continued. "You're our person! There are no words to express this pain. I'm hurting, we're hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

Brittney, 31, who plays on Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season, was arrested in February. Amid growing global tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federal Customs Service announced that its officials had detained Brittney at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow after allegedly discovering vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

"We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA," the American basketball star's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said in a statement to E! News. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

Brittney's U.S. team, the Phoenix Mercury, also addressed her arrest in a statement to E! News. "We love and support Brittney," the team said in part, "and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home."

Instagram / Cherelle Griner

In a message on her Instagram on March 5, Cherelle thanked supporters for their well wishes during this difficult time, writing, "Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

