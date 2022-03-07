Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message on "Pain" After WNBA Star's Arrest

Watch : Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After Arrest

As Brittney Griner remains in custody overseas, the WNBA star's wife is speaking out about her pain.

On Monday, March 7, days after the Russian Federal Customs Service confirmed Brittney's arrest on suspicion of drug smuggling, Cherelle Griner took to her Instagram to send love to her wife. "People say 'stay busy.' Yet, there's not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you," Cherelle, who wed Brittney in 2015, wrote alongside a photo of the couple's loved ones. "My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by."

"I miss your voice. I miss your presence," she continued. "You're our person! There are no words to express this pain. I'm hurting, we're hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

Brittney, 31, who plays on Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season, was arrested in February. Amid growing global tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federal Customs Service announced that its officials had detained Brittney at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow after allegedly discovering vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.