Here's Who Is Replacing Demi Lovato on NBC's Hungry

Looks like Ariel Winter was hungry to return to the small screen!

On March 7, NBC confirmed to E! News that the Modern Family star will be replacing Demi Lovato on NBC's upcoming comedy series, Hungry. This will be Winter's first time returning to TV since her role as Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom from 2009 to 2020.

Though Lovato was set to star as the lead, on March 4 it was reported that they backed out due to scheduling issues. The quick casting decision was made in order for the pilot to remain on schedule, according to Deadline. Now, the series is able to move forward with a table read on March 8.

Hungry "follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group," according to the network's series description, "helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."