Zoë Kravitz Recalls Being Told She Was Too "Urban" to Audition for The Dark Knight Rises

Watch : Best On-Screen "Batman" Chemistry: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz & More!

After years of anticipation, The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, finally premiered in theaters on March 4 and fans got to see Robert Pattison's Caped Crusader alongside Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz.

But this actually isn't the first time the actress wanted to appear in a Batman movie. According to The Observer, Kravitz tried to audition for the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises but was told she was too "urban."

"I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan," she told the newspaper in a new interview. "I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant… Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."