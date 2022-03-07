Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Reunion Confrontation

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee has some choice words for Nick Lachey.
After their heated confrontation at the Love Is Blind reunion, the veterinarian took to Instagram March 7 to share his real thoughts on the singer, who told Shake he understood why he treated animals and not humans. "You're a massive twat for your comment dragging vets," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?"
Shake also criticized Nick for not being an "impartial host," adding, "Sorry I didn't play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets... You put a doctor on the show... of course you're going to see some critical thinking."
And while Shake insists he was given a bad edit, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen says that his behavior speaks for itself. "If we were afraid of that comment, we could have taken it out," he told Variety. "But I'm not afraid of that comment, because during this process, we want to give people the opportunity to say whatever they want to say." (Even, co-star Natalie Lee said his appearance was a "watered down version" of the reality they saw.)
And while Nick and wife Vanessa Lachey injected their opinion into the conversation more often than most hosts, the creator applauds their work. "We don't tell them what to say or not to say," he said. "It's their thing."
And clearly no one told Shake what to say either. "Shake was jumping in from the word ‘go,'" the creator said. "Nobody tells him to do that. That's what he decided to do, he wants to get his point of view across and I guess, good for him."
Meanwhile, Shake's ex-fiancée Deepti is moving on with Kyle Abrams, who admits he "f--ked up" by proposing to Shaina Hurley instead of her. To learn more about their blossoming romance, click here!