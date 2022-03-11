Last Day to Shop: Take 30% Off These 19 Tarte Makeup and Skincare Bestsellers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth checking out. Did you know that a Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is sold every 12 seconds? Yep, you read that correctly. Every. 12. Seconds.
This iconic concealer has a devoted following for many reasons. The full-coverage formula smooths and brightens the skin without settling. It last for 16 hours of flawless wear, which means you have zero to worry about throughout the day. That's not the only game-changing Tarte product. Whether you want to restock your favorites or if you want to add some new products to you're routine, you're in luck because you can save 30% on Tarte's bestselling makeup and skincare when you use the promo code FAM at check out.
Today is the last day to shop the sale, so hurry up before your favorites sell out.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
This one is definitely worth checking out. The numbers don't lie:
100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
100% agree undereyes look smoother
100% agree it covers dark circles
100% would recommend to a friend
97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
This product combines the nourishing benefits of a lip balm with the look of a lip gloss. This shiny formula never feels sticky and the brand claims that it helps retain the skin's moisture. This comes in 12 colors.
A fan of the product gushed, "Love it! Perfect blend of lip gloss, lipstick and chapstick!!!!" Another said, "Highly recommended for plush lips with a tint that lasts for hours! You only need a little product so each stick lasts a long time."
Tarte Base Tape Hydrating Primer
Hydrate your skin for 12 hours and improve the wear of your makeup when you apply this primer before makeup application, according to the brand. This extends the wear of your glam, prevents makeup from caking in lines or pores and smooths your complexion.
"This is my all time favorite primer!! I have tried so many primers that either don't work or just kind of work. This one is best ever. It's very moisturizing and it smells fantastic, like being at the beach which is my favorite place," a happy shopper shared.
Tarte Tartelette in Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
This palette has all of your eyeshadow essentials. You can use each one of these shadows individually or you can layer them together in so many different combinations to create looks ranging from subtle to high high fashion. This palette has 12 shades in micro-shimmer and matte finishes.
This palette has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "The colors in this palette are amazing! I can do so many different makeup looks and it's easy to travel with. It has all the neutral colors and fun colors too." Another said, "This palette is a great purchase. The colors are subtle and soft, they are wonderfully blend-able.I would recommend this palette for beginners and experts alike."
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
If you love the concealer, but you just want more, you need to check out the Tarte Face Tape Foundation. You get that full coverage that you desire without that heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof, so you'll have nothing to worry about throughout the day. It nourishes the skin, while delivering a matte, natural finish. It even blurs the appearances of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles.
A fan of the product shared, "This is my favorite foundation. It's lightweight but full coverage. I've never been into full coverage until I purchased this foundation a year ago but I love it."
Another declared, "This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color does not fade and does not break out my face. Finally, found the perfect foundation. Please, don't change a thing!"
Shape Tape Cloud CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15
For those days when you want a break from your full-coverage foundation, give this CC cream a try. It feels very light on the skin, but you can build up the coverage when you apply and blend more layers. It's incredibly comfortable and you can get a matte finish. The brand also claims that it provides 24 hours of hydration and that it has a crease-proof formula.
A fan of the CC Cream gushed, "I absolutely love this product. I've been searching for years, tried more products then I care to count. This goes on smoothly and stays on. It doesn't oxidize on me nor settle in lines. Unless you change the formula I can see me using this forever." Another said, "Holy Crap this Foundation is Insane!!! I put this foundation on around 11Am. It's exactly 10:08 PM. I have not had to powder or touch up ANY part of my face!!! I'm an oily skin type and usually can't leave my house without blotting papers. I still can't believe how soft and amazing my skin looks and feels!!!"
Tarte Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
If you prefer a powder foundation, this could be your new favorite. It's a loose powder with a natural-looking finish that provides a full-coverage look. The brand even claims that it lasts for 24 hours without caking, flaking, or fading. And the best part about Amazonian clay is that it absorbs excess oil and shine.
"This is my all time favorite foundation it's perfect in every way," a shopper said. Another person reviewed, "Really love this powder foundation it covers very well without feeling cakey!"
Tarte Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
This gel moisturizer provides hydration for 24 hours, per Tarte. It refreshes the skin and it never feels greasy. It's also great to wear under makeup because it doesn't pill up.
A customer said, "I cannot say enough good things about this moisturizer. It's so light and works like a dream. Because it's water-based, I can pile as much as I want on without worrying about it breaking me out. Truly the only moisturizer I have found that hydrates and works for my skin."
Another shared, "I got a sample of this stuff when I ordered Foundation from Tarte and ohhhhh em geeee this stuff is AMAZING!! My face gets so dry in the winter time that this stuff just makes it feel my face is drinking a big glass of water. It is so hydrating, refreshing, and smells so good. You won't be disappointed. Oh, and the best part? It isn't greasy at all. If you are considering buying it, just go for it."
Tarte Shape Tape Pressed Powder
Keep this powder in your bag to cover redness, hyperpigmentation, and pimples. It's also great to combat excess oil and shine. You can wear it alone or you can press it on top of your favorite foundation or CC cream.
"I love this product especially with my visible pores and acne scars. It's covers my acne scars and doesn't accentuate my pores, Even with my combination skin it still looks good," a Tarte customer said.
Another review said, "Amazing powder! I can't say enough about this Shape Tape powder. So happy to find a light powder that doesn't have any extra unnecessary ingredients to clog my pores. The coverage is unbeatable and the shades I found are exact matches to my skin."
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
This sheer liquid highlighter is an instant eye lift in a tube! It delivers that natural, lit-from-within, youthful glow that we all want, WITHOUT glitter or shimmer. If you didn't get 8 hours of beauty sleep, just use this and no one will ever know. It brightens dark circles, color corrects, soothes, softens, and blurs imperfections.
"I am obsessed. A little bit goes a long way but it creates the PERFECT glow!! It is my new favorite makeup product," a fan of the product shared.
Tarte Maneater Blush & Glow Cheek Plump
You only need a teeny bit of this liquid blush to get the effect you desire. This tube lasts for a long time too! You can go for a subtle flush or you can build it up to intensify the coverage.
"Gamechanger," a shopper wrote, elaborating, "I was not a fan of liquid blush…thinking it would take off the foundation or look too wet. This product is different. It doesn't smear or take off the foundation. It stays in place. Has a glow but not wet at all. Plus you can add a hint of powder blush over it to make more matte & last longer. I have the pink and berry & love both. The berry is verrrrry pigmented for fair skin, you need a dot."
Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup for 16 hours with this sweatproof, waterproof, and transfer-proof setting spray, per the brand. No more melting, cracking, fading, or settling into lines and this spray is residue-free. You can even keep this in your bag to refresh and soothe your skin throughout the day.
"Holds up so well in Miami heat. I absolutely love this setting spray. It makes a huge difference in the Miami heat and humidity. I have sensitive skin and eczema, but absolutely no issues with this setting spray. 10/10 recommend," a shopper shared.
Another said, "Best setting spray ever!! I went from touching up my makeup every hour or so during the day to not needing to touch up even once. Highly recommend!!"
Tarte Shape Tape Setting Powder
Set and bake your makeup with this translucent setting powder with a natural matte finish. It even diffuses light to prevent flashback in photos.
A Tarte shopper said, "This is a great powder to take off the shine. It gives a lovely matte finish without looking cakey!" Another said, "Fab setting powder, for oily or combination skin to set the oily areas. It pairs really well with the shape tape primer, shape tape foundation and shape tape concealer. After applying the setting powder, spritz with the Tarte setting powder for best result and makeup that literally won't budge all day."
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara
This mascara is one of those products that E! Shopping Editors will never stop buying. If you want people to wonder if you're wearing false lashes, you need to try this out. It's basically a push-up bra for your eyelashes. If you want pumped up volume, add this to your routine. It has 5,300+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers.
A Tarte shopper said, "Honestly one of the best mascaras i've ever used! Gives me that faux lash effect without the time and effort of applying falsies! looooove it!" Another shared, "HOLY GRAIL. I cannot stop ordering this mascara. I have been ordering it since high school."
Tarte Tartelette Full Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
This is a supersized version of Tarte's number one palette, full of 28 rosy, plum, and bronze neutrals. This is the brand's biggest palette ever and it's a limited edition.
A fan raved, "This palette has so many beautiful shades you can create endless looks. The formula is smooth and glides on great and lasts! This is def my go to pallet and I'm very satisfied with this purchase!"
Another said, "The quality is wonderful. Very beautiful shades. I'm delighted with this palette."
Tarte Shape Tape Eye Cream
This eye cream provides 24-hour hydration, according to the brand. It also pulls double duty as a great eye primer. And, of course, it also all the attributes of a great eye cream, minimizing puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. And this cooling roller ball applicator is everything. It makes applying your skincare a refreshing experience.
A customer raved, "I would definitely recommend this product !! It really makes your lines and wrinkles appear better ! I keep in the refrigerator and use in the morning. The roller ball feels amazing and helps if you have bags in the morning."
Another shopper said, "Feels like air conditioning for tired eyes! I keep. Mine in the fridge and it's heavenly."
Tarte Shape Tape Waterproof Body Makeup
If you don't have any body makeup in your toiletry bag, you need to check this out. It's great to have on hand for those "just in case" skincare emergencies. Use this to smooth and conceal bruises, scars, veins, age spots, stretch marks, cellulite, and wrinkles. It's matte, waterproof and long-lasting.
A Tarte shopper said, "This is my summer game changer! I have very visible veins on my legs after three pregnancies. I love wearing shorts in the summer and am extremely self conscious about my legs. This makeup covers everything beautifully—excellent coverage and leaves a natural sheen. Once it dries, it doesn't transfer onto anything, is sweat proof. Actually lasts a few days without showering."
—Originally published Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM PT.