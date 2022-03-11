Last Day to Shop: Take 30% Off These 19 Tarte Makeup and Skincare Bestsellers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth checking out. Did you know that a Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is sold every 12 seconds? Yep, you read that correctly. Every. 12. Seconds.

This iconic concealer has a devoted following for many reasons. The full-coverage formula smooths and brightens the skin without settling. It last for 16 hours of flawless wear, which means you have zero to worry about throughout the day. That's not the only game-changing Tarte product. Whether you want to restock your favorites or if you want to add some new products to you're routine, you're in luck because you can save 30% on Tarte's bestselling makeup and skincare when you use the promo code FAM at check out.

Today is the last day to shop the sale, so hurry up before your favorites sell out.