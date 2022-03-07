True Thompson Proves She's Already a Basketball Fan—and Dad Tristan Approves

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson gave Tristan a subtle shout-out over the weekend in a series of social media photos. See the cute snaps that earned a "like" from the NBA star

Watch: Tristan & True Thompson Share ADORABLE Father-Daughter Moment

Well, this adorable outfit is a slam dunk.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, March 6 to share a series of sweet snapshots of her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. Already a mini fashionista, True wore a light blue and white tweed Gucci coat complete with the brand's Square G motif and orange trim, a dress by the same fashion house featuring a colorful pattern of the GG logo and a leather patch, a pair of almond Fendi combat boots with the orange FF logo and a sparkly basketball purse—an adorable shout-out to dad Tristan Thompson. As Khloe captioned the photos, "We Gucci."

In addition to showcasing True's ensemble, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a few mother-daughter pics, including a photograph of her giving her little one a peck and another one of the pair smiling for the camera. 

Several stars commented on the series. "I can't even make it!!!" Cassie wrote. "So sweet!!!" Added Malika Haqq, "My sweet baby girl."

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Tristan seemingly approved the snaps, given that he also liked the post. The basketball player and the Good American mogul broke up last spring. He is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and recently confirmed he fathered a 2-month-old baby boy named Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols.

To see more of True's photos from over the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Instagram
Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

Instagram
Purple Princess

True adorably showed off her long legs in a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top on Sept. 17. 

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in August 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Sunny Days Ahead

Khloe briefly captures True before she takes off back towards the house in a fun Instagram Story video on Aug. 3. True is glowing with heart-shaped shades and a matching pink swimsuit. 

Instagram
Model Daughter

Khloe shared a trio of adorable photos featuring daughter True showing off her model good looks on July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown," Khloe captioned, tagging supermodel sister Kendall. 

Instagram
Tropical Toddler

Three-year-old True is a budding supermodel in cute pics from July 20. Even mom Khloe says "check mate" to aunt Kendall!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

True poses with her hands on her hips and a pointed toe in a very on-trend palm leaf print swimsuit on July 20.

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

