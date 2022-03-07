Pregnant Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Hospitalized With COVID

Watch : "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave—who is currently pregnant with her fourth child—recently revealed that she has been hospitalized with COVID-19.



The British actress, who portrayed Lavender Brown in the magical films, took to Instagram Sunday, March 6 to share a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed. "Triage, once again……," she captioned the image. "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"



Following her post, several people offered their prayers and support for the 34-year-old, including her Harry Potter co-star, Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the popular franchise. He commented, "Jessie, I'm so sorry you're going through this now hoping for a speedy recovery."



This isn't the first time COVID has struck close to home for Jessie—also mom to sons Donnie, 7, and Abraham, 1, and daughter Margot, 5, with partner Alfie Brown. Last January, she took to Instagram to reveal that her youngest son contracted the deadly virus.