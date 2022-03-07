Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Stars made a splash at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
On March 6, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield and more celebs turned heads at the beachside ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. And after striking a pose on the blue carpet, the stars took their seats—just in time for hosts Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to kick off the award show, which honors the work of actors and independent filmmakers over the last year.
So, who won big at the ceremony? That would be Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. The film, starring Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, picked up awards for Best Feature as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay for Gyllenhaal. Meanwhile, Passing won Best Supporting Female (Ruth Negga) and Best Cinematography (Edu Grau) and Zola was honored with awards for Best Female Lead (Taylour Paige) and Best Editing (Joi McMillon).
Keep scrolling to the see the complete list of winners for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards!
Best Feature
A Chiara
C'mon C'mon
WINNER: The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
Best First Feature
WINNER: 7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Screenplay
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Todd Stephens , Swan Song
Best First Screenplay
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
WINNER: Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Best Cinematography
Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
WINNER: Edu Grau, Passing
Ari Wegner, Zola
Best Editing
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent, The Novice
WINNER: Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
WINNER: Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
WINNER: Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best Supporting Female
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
WINNER: Ruth Negga, Passing
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Supporting Male
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
WINNER: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best International Film
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Pebbles (India)
Petite Maman (France)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Cryptozoo
Jockey
WINNER: Shiva Baby
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
Robert Altman Award (Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast)
WINNER: Mass
Producers Award
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
WINNER: Lizzie Shapiro
Someone to Watch Award
WINNER: Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Truer Than Fiction Award
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
WINNER: Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
Best New Non-Scripted Documentary Series
WINNER: Black and Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best New Scripted Series
Blindspotting
It's a Sin
WINNER: Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series
WINNER: Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephus Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It's a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
WINNER: Reservation Dogs