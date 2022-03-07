Summer House Sneak Peek: See Why Craig Conover Doesn’t Want to Be Exclusive With Paige DeSorbo

Watch : Steph's Freaky Side, "Summer House" & "Love During Lockup"

Defining the relationship...reluctantly.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's relationship has slowly been heating up on Summer House, but when Paige reveals she has a burning question about their relationship status in this sneak peek of the upcoming March 7 episode, Craig is quick to extinguish the idea of them being exclusive.

The pair is hanging out at Paige's New York City apartment instead of the Hamptons in the below clip, as she explains in a confessional that Craig decided to visit once she admitted her feelings for him: "I sent Craig a text message just being like, 'Hey, this is where my head's at and if we're not on the same page, consider me out.'"

"And the next thing I know," Paige continues, "Craig is on a flight to New York to hang out with me."

This isn't their first time seeing each other on Summer House, though. Craig and his Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll partied with the group on the Fourth of July, and while Paige and Craig were just starting to explore being more than friends, she was upset when he admitted to hooking up with Kristin Cavallari (something Kristin's previously denied).