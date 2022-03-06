Taron Egerton Gives Health Update After Passing Out Onstage During Cock Play Debut

Rocketman star Taron Egerton is recovering after a health scare: The actor fainted onstage during opening night of a play in London.

By Corinne Heller Mar 06, 2022 8:46 PMTags
Injury And Illness
Watch: Taron Egerton Swears He Was Surprised By Golden Globes Win

Rocketman star Taron Egerton is thankfully "alive and kicking" after suffering a health scare upon his return to the stage.

On March 5, the 32-year-old Golden Globe-winning actor fainted while performing on opening night of the revival of the play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, promoting his understudy to quickly take his place.

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night," the Welsh star wrote on his Instagram Story on March 6. "I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine. I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out. That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

photos
15 Bridgerton Secrets and Easter Eggs

He continued, "Thank you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely. But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play. Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you Joel. T x"

Egerton later posted a video of himself rocking out to Simple Minds' 1985 song "Alive and Kicking," captioning the clip, "@bbc6music soundtracking my life."

Instagram / Taron Egerton

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

2

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

3

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Explains Viral Squint at Reunion

In Cock, a revival of a 2009 play, Egerton plays M, boyfriend of Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey's character, John. A love triangle later develops when the latter falls for a woman.

This marks Egerton's third major theater gig, following his West End debut in The Last of the Haussmans.

Performances are set to run through June 4.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

2

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

3

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Explains Viral Squint at Reunion

4

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Fuels Deepti Vempati Romance Rumors

5

Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Latest News

Kanye "Ye" West Defends His "Art" After Pete Davidson Video Backlash

Taron Egerton Speaks After Passing Out During Cock Play Debut

Shaun White Celebrates His Olympic Retirement With Nina Dobrev

See Sebastian Stan's Killer Dance Moves in Fresh Audition Tape

Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink Valentino at Paris Fashion Week

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hugs Son in Sweet Pic After Escape From Ukraine