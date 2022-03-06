Nina Dobrev and Friends Go Full Shaun White at Olympian's Retirement Party

Watch : Shaun White Reflects on LAST Olympics & Nina Dobrev Support

Going out in style.

Once month after Shaun White announced his Olympic retirement, his girlfriend Nina Dobrev threw him an epic party to celebrate his decorated career.

"Celebrating the [goat] and bringing back the [red hair] one last time," the actress, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, March 5.

In the fun photos from the night before, The Vampire Diaries alum and the 35-year-old snowboarder—once dubbed "The Flying Tomato"—are seen partying with their loved ones at the Microsoft Lounge in Los Angeles. In one standout snap, taken in a Pixster photo booth, Shaun, Nina and some friends wear long red wigs similar to the Olympian's signature hairdo in his younger years.

"Bring back the flowing locks to celebrate this ‘old guy' retiring at 35," she wrote on her Instagram Story, where she shared even more pics of the bash.

Shaun announced his retirement plans before competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics last month in Beijing.