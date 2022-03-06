Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink Valentino at Paris Fashion Week

At the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya suited up in a striking neon look.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 06, 2022 6:35 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekZendaya
Watch: Zendaya's New Wax Figure Has the Internet Divided

Thinking pink.

Zendaya was perfectly on theme as she attended the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a striking head-to-toe monochrome ensemble.

"Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom," read a message shared from the brand's official Instagram account before the show on Sunday, March 6. "@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison's latest collection, revealed today in Paris."

For the stylish event, the 25-year-old actress—who is face of Valentino's latest Rendez Vous campaign—suited up in a vibrant fuchsia blazer and pants combo that adorned with floral appliqués, teamed with a matching low plunge blouse and an overcoat with sharp lapels. She accessorized with coordinating gloves, studded top-handle bag and platform pumps and asymmetric earrings.

For glam, Zendaya kept her glossy, copper-colored locks down and parted to the side and rocked dramatic eyeliner and bold eyeshadow.

photos
Angus Cloud Hits Up New York Fashion Week

Back in January, the Emmy winner—who works with celeb stylist Law Roach—chose a vintage Valentino outfit for the season two premiere of EuphoriaThe strapless black-and-white striped number, from the fashion house's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection, was first debuted on supermodel Linda Evangelista at Valentino's Paris fashion show in 1991.

 

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

"Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos," Zendaya told InStyle in October. "Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos."

She added, "We build a little story for all the looks. It's like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is."

Keep scrolling to see more of Zendaya's best fashion week moments.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

2

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

3

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Explains Viral Squint at Reunion

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pretty In Pink

At the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Zendaya popped in a head-to-toe hot pink outfit which included a sharp suit featuring floral appliqués, styled with a matching blouse, platform pumps and asymmetric earrings.

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Suit Sensation

The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Fashion Frontrunner

Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Armani Army

Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
When in Rome

Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.

BACKGRID
Lady in Red

Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.

CREDIT BACKGRID
Marvelous in Mint

The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.

Edward Opi / Splash News
A-List Style

The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ralph & Russo Royalty

Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Party Dress

For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Living for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Project Runway Judge

The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
A Designer's Dream

Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red
We Heart You

Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana Compared To Kate Middleton In Newly Revealed Portrait

2

Paris Jackson Turns Heads Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

3

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Explains Viral Squint at Reunion

4

Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Fuels Deepti Vempati Romance Rumors

5

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hugs Son in Sweet Pic After Escape From Ukraine

Latest News

Zendaya Is Pretty in Pink Valentino at Paris Fashion Week

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Hugs Son in Sweet Pic After Escape From Ukraine

Kim Kardashian Is the Total Package at Balenciaga Show in Paris

The Courtship and More Regency Era-Inspired Shows to Burn For

Real Housewives Star Lisa Barlow Shares Go-To Beauty Products

15 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for the Jane Austen Fan in Your Life

See How Winning Time Stars Compare to the IRL Lakers Players