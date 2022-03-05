The Challenge's Cory Wharton Expecting Baby No. 2 With Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge

Three is a magic number!
On his 31st birthday on Saturday, March 5, The Challenge star Cory Wharton shared his birthday gift with the entire world by announcing that he is expecting his third child, his second with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, in an adorable Instagram post.
The heartwarming carousel of photos, taken by Diego Canseco (@can_seco), feature the family smiling and wearing matching white outfits together in an outdoor garden. In one image, Taylor holds their 23-month-old daughter Mila Mae in one arm while Ryder, Cory's 4-year-old daughter with Teen Mom co-star Cheyenne Floyd, helps to hold up the sonogram in front of Taylor's growing baby bump.
Penning a letter to the baby (who is due on June 8) in the post's sweet caption, Cory wrote, "Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you're gonna do the same."
"Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched," the Teen Mom star shared. "I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I'm so lucky & blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn't able to be around, and I feel like that's why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have."
"I can't wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila," he continued, "I'm telling you right now both those girls love you so much."
Cory also took a moment to thank his partner. "Taylor, I don't know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have," he joked. "But no seriously, I love you bby & I can't wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up."
Taking to her own Instagram account, Taylor shared her excitement for her "growing family," writing, "We are so excited to meet you baby."
"My whole life I knew I was meant to be a mother, I love my babies more than anything in this world," she explained. "My heart grew twice the size and I knew I'd love you just the same as your sisters."
Taylor concluded her post with her own celebratory message to her boyfriend. "Cory, I love you. I know everyone knows this but I know the best, you are really the most amazing father," she wrote. "You always put a smile on my face when you're with our girls & they love you so so much. I know this next one will be a new adventure for us but I know we can do anything together."
"Happy birthday my love," she added, "Cheers to another beautiful child."