MTV Star Ryan Sheckler Marries Abigail Baloun and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend Wedding

Ryan Sheckler is taking on married life.

The pro skateboarder a former MTV star tied the knot to Abigail Baloun on Thursday, March 3 at Rancho Las Lomas botanical gardens in Orange County, Calif., according to People.

"I married the love of my life," the bride wrote on Instagram the following day, along with a series of photos from the wedding.

The groom 32, wore a custom suit by b.spoke. and showed off a new tattoo on his finger to mark his wedding date. Abigail, 25, wore a flowing crepe and French lace gown from the Atelier Pronovias collection, along with a cathedral length veil for the ceremony then changed into sneakers and a satin dress by BHLDN for the reception.

Under a tent covered in twinkle lights, the couple shared their first dance to "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon before Ryan surprised his mom with a mother-son dance to Natalie Merchant's "Kind & Generous," People reported.

Of the couple's quick 90-day engagement, Ryan reportedly stated, "When you know, you know," per the outlet.