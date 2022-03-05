Bella and Gigi Hadid Steal the Show on Vivienne Westwood Runway in Paris

Continuing to dominate the runways during Paris Fashion Week, Bella and Gigi Hadid showed off multiple dramatic looks at the Vivienne Westwood show.

Treś chic.

All eyes were on Bella and Gigi Hadid as they slayed the runway at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Saturday, March 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

Bella, 25, showed off two theatrical looks from London designer's latest collection during the show. One ensemble featured a sage green mini-dress styled with a dramatic sash and fishnets. The other—which closed the show—was an avant garde bridal look featuring a corseted tulle mini-dress adorned with red pom poms, paired with a matching veil and embellished headdress. The dramatic look was finished with a pair of grey patterned tights with built in flats as the brunette beauty held a single red rose in her hand.

Gigi, 26 also wore a two eclectic looks during show. One boho-inspired outfit featured a heavy orange patterned coat with matching top and headdress, floral patterned cape, black mini skirt, striped leg warmers. 

See Every Star at New York Fashion Week 2022

In another appearance, the model gave off a spooky chic vibe wearing white draped dress with and sheer veil that covered her eyes. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The supermodel sisters strutted their stuff in front of a number of VIP audience members including fellow models Paris Jackson, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson and fashion Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician dad—Stevie Wonder

Since touching down in the French capitol—fresh off their modeling gigs during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023—Bella and Gigi have racked up countless of catwalk appearances in Paris, including at shows for Off-White, Isabel Marant, Coperni and Ludovic De Saint-Sernin.

Keep scrolling to see more of Bella and Gigi's most memorable runway moments.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
2014: Gigi's Runway Debut, Desigual

The model walks the catwalk the Desigual Fall 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2014: Bella's Runway Debut, Desigual

The star walks the catwalk at the Desigual Spring 2015 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in September 2014.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2015: Gigi, Moschino

Gigi walks the runway at the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
2015: Bella, Diane Von Furstenberg

Bella walks the runway during the Diane Von Furstenberg Runway Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2016: Gigi, Versace

Gigi walks the runway during the Versace Spring-Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Matt Jelonek/WireImage
2016: Bella, MISHA

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the MISHA show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2017: Gigi, Chanel

Gigi walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2017: Bella, Victoria's Secret

Bella walks the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

 

Jeff Neira via Getty Images
2018: Gigi, Victoria's Secret

Gigi walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2018: Bella, Moschino

Bella walks the runway at the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2019: Gigi, Versace

Gigi walks the runway at the Versace Menwear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
2019: Bella, Tomo Koizumi

Bella walks the runway for the Tomo Koizumi Fall 2019 fashion show during New York Fashion Week 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2020: Gigi, Proenza Schouler

Gigi walks the runway at the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
2020: Bella, 1017 Alyx 9SM

Bella walks the runway during the 1017 Alyx 9SM Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2020: Bella, Moschino

The supermodel walks the runway during the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2022: Bella, Proenza Schouler

The model walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2022: Gigi, Vivienne Westwood

For Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Gigi walked the runway in a boho-inspired look featuring heavy orange patterned coat with matching top and headdress, floral patterned cape, black mini skirt, striped leg warmers. She also wore a white draped dress with and sheer veil that covered her eyes, that gave off a spooky chic vibe.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2022: Bella, Vivienne Westwood

Bella showed off two theatrical looks at the Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. One ensemble featured a sage green mini-dress styled with a dramatic sash and fishnets, while the other was avant garde bridal look featuring a corseted tulle mini-dress adorned with red pom poms, styled with paired with a matching veil, embellished headdress and grey patterned tights.

