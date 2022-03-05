Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd to Divorce

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

After five years of marriage, Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are getting a divorce.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his husband, who tied the knot back in 2017, announced the news in separate statements on Instagram on Friday, March 4.

"Bobby and I are divorcing," Flagg wrote on his page. "This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

He continued, "It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

Boyd later wrote on his Instagram, "6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves through our relationship."