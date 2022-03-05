Paris Jackson Turns Heads With Chic Style Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, showcased her eclectic style again during Paris Fashion Week, at Vivienne Westwood's show.

Paris Jackson has returned to Paris, and naturally, in style!

The 23-year-old model, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, turned heads off the runway with a rare appearance at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show on Saturday, March 5, during Paris Fashion Week.

Paris, who is also a singer, wore a strapless, multi-colored polka dotted dress with a purple belt and thigh-high split, paired with black peep-toe strappy pumps, as she sat at the event with fellow model and fashion designer Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician dad—Stevie Wonder. Paris and Kailand also hung out with Vivienne herself at the show, which featured runway appearances from sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Paris had also showcased a chic look at Westwood's Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week last October.

In a recent cover interview with luxury retailer LUISAVIAROMA's LVR magazine, published in its Spring 2022 issue, Paris detailed her personal style.

"I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties," she said. "I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It's boho grunge." 

She added that she wears "PJs and sweats most of the time" because she loves being comfortable.

 See Paris's style evolution:

Ki Price/WireImage
2022: Paris Fashion Week

The model attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
2022: Family Night

Paris Jackson and her brothers Bigi and Prince Jackson leave the Broadway show MJ: The Musical, which is about their late father. She told luxury retailer LUISAVIAROMA's LVR magazine, " "I loved it."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2021: E! People's Choice Awards Look No. 1

Paris poses on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
2021: Boho Chic

The star appears at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. The late actress was a dear friend of her late father, Michael Jackson.

Neil Warner/MEGA
2021: Paris and the City

The star showcases her boho chic style again at the Vogue Paris Exhibition Party.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Carversteak
2021: Vegas, Baby

The model arrives at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2021: Paris Fashion Week

The model appears at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show.

John Shearer/Getty Images
2020: Oscar Party

The star appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
2019: Colorful Style

The model attends Versace's fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in NYC.

 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
2019 amfAR Gala

The star poses in a glamorous style.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for alice + olivia
2019: Playful Style

The model showcases her chic, playful side at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet x FriendsWithYou launch.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
2018: Oscars Style

The model strikes a pose outside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for H&M
2018: Ready for Summer

The star appears at H&M's celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner's Harvey House in L.A.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
2018: Met Gala Style

The model turn heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
2018: Glam in Vienna

The star attends the Life Ball, an annual charity event that raises funds for HIV and AIDS research.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2021 amfAR Gala

Paris showcases her boho chic style.

Carlos Reyes & Irvin Rivera/Meshell Studio/NBCUniversal
2021 E! People's Choice Awards

The model changes into another outfit for the event.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD
2017: Beautiful Bird

The model wears a blue, semi-sheer Yanina Couture "Bird of Happiness" dress with colorful accents at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
2017: Dior Girl

The model showcases a stylish look as she sits front-row near Boy George and Rami Malek at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2017: Colorful Glam

Paris wears a sleeveless multicolored cut-out Balmain gown at the 2017 Grammys.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
2017: Grammys Look No. 2

Paris later changed into a multicolored Jeremy Scott halter cut-out gown.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2017: Be Daring

Paris sports a daring look at th pre- 2017 Grammys Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle
2017: Floral Beauty

The model showcases a colorful, floral look at a 2017 Golden Globes after-party, hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
2017: Tonight Show Look

The model sports a classy black and white Rebecca Vallance Bella dress on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Araya Diaz/WireImage
2015: Shades of Gray

Paris pairs a gray dress with brown lace-up boots as she and then-boyfriend Chester Castellaw arrive for the 2015 Alliance For Children's Rights' Right To Laugh benefit.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
2012: Midnight Blues

Paris wears a one-shoulder blue dress as she and her family, including aunt La Toya Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party.

Hussein Samir/SIPA; Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images
2011: Thriller Night

Paris and brothers Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson pay tribute to late father Michael Jackson at the Michael Forever concert in England in 2011.

