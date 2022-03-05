Paris Jackson Turns Heads With Chic Style Off the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Paris Jackson Says She Cried Being So Starstruck by Who?!

Paris Jackson has returned to Paris, and naturally, in style!

The 23-year-old model, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, turned heads off the runway with a rare appearance at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show on Saturday, March 5, during Paris Fashion Week.

Paris, who is also a singer, wore a strapless, multi-colored polka dotted dress with a purple belt and thigh-high split, paired with black peep-toe strappy pumps, as she sat at the event with fellow model and fashion designer Kailand Morris, who also has a famous musician dad—Stevie Wonder. Paris and Kailand also hung out with Vivienne herself at the show, which featured runway appearances from sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

Paris had also showcased a chic look at Westwood's Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week last October.

In a recent cover interview with luxury retailer LUISAVIAROMA's LVR magazine, published in its Spring 2022 issue, Paris detailed her personal style.

"I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties," she said. "I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It's boho grunge."