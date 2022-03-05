Oh Boy! ShopDisney Is Having a Surprise Sale & You Can Save Up to 60% Off Clothing, Accessories & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As Disney fans, we can't help but get super excited whenever shopDisney has a sale. It doesn't happen too often, and we'll take any opportunity to score new Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel merch at a discounted price.

So we were pleasantly surprised to find that shopDisney is holding a limited time only Oh Boy! Sale where you can find deals up 60% off clothing, accessories, sleepwear, home and more. This is one sale you definitely want to check out because the products are really good.

For instance, if you're a fan of Loungefly, you're in for a real treat. A couple of collections that haven't been put on sale before now have reduced prices. We're loving the Enchanted Tiki Room Loungefly wallet and baseball cap, in particular. If you or someone you know is obsessed with the Disney Princesses, this sparkly, princess-worthy mini backpack is on sale for just $50.

Disney collabs and collections with Dooney & Bourke, BaubleBar, Love Your Melon and more are also included in the sale. So we highly recommend checking out shopDisney's Oh Boy! sale today to see what they have for you. We've rounded up some of the best deals we found. Check those out below.