Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Fuels Deepti Vempati Romance Rumors

Watch : "Love Is Blind": Shake Chatterjee CAN'T TRUST Kyle Abrams!

This story contains spoilers from the reunion episode of Love Is Blind season two.

Things definitely didn't work out between Deepti Vempati and fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on Love Is Blind, but has she found love with another co-star?

Throughout season two of the Netflix reality show, viewers saw Shake confide in his friends and family that he didn't find Deepti physically attractive, even comparing her to his aunt. In an empowering onscreen moment, Deepti "chose" herself and turned him down at the altar.

During the eye-opening reunion episode, released March 4, the cast revealed that Shake's onscreen antics were actually a "watered down" version of what actually transpired. Dropping a bombshell, Kyle Abrams admitted that he wished he had proposed to Deepti instead of Shaina Hurley, who eventually broke things off with him.

"I should've asked Deepti to marry me," Kyle shared. "That's what I learned the most, I f--ked up."