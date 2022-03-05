Donald Glover and Atlanta Cast Heads to Europe In Long-Awaited Season 3 Trailer

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

The cast of Atlanta is taking the act across the pond.

In the new trailer for the show's highly-anticipated third season, premiering March 24, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) brings his tour to Europe as the cast deals with new customs and familiar existential crises.

Donald Glover, the show's creator, is back as Paper Boi's manager Earn, along with series regulars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

While plot details have largely been kept under wraps, the trailer shows all four dealing with all of life's complexities and imperfections—even so far from home.

Earn asks Paper Boi, "You're not worried about what the streets think?," an indication that the the grab at international acclaim might come with some consequences.

Van, played by Beetz, urges Earn to "live more in the moment" as Darius, played by Stanfield, adventures around Europe on a seemingly spiritual—and perhaps substance-induced—quest.

Before all is said and done, Darius suggests, "We should probably get going. It's getting a bit intense."

It sure seems so.