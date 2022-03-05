Donald Glover and Atlanta Cast Heads to Europe In Long-Awaited Season 3 Trailer

The cast of Atlanta is taking the act across the pond.
In the new trailer for the show's highly-anticipated third season, premiering March 24, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) brings his tour to Europe as the cast deals with new customs and familiar existential crises.
Donald Glover, the show's creator, is back as Paper Boi's manager Earn, along with series regulars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
While plot details have largely been kept under wraps, the trailer shows all four dealing with all of life's complexities and imperfections—even so far from home.
Earn asks Paper Boi, "You're not worried about what the streets think?," an indication that the the grab at international acclaim might come with some consequences.
Van, played by Beetz, urges Earn to "live more in the moment" as Darius, played by Stanfield, adventures around Europe on a seemingly spiritual—and perhaps substance-induced—quest.
Before all is said and done, Darius suggests, "We should probably get going. It's getting a bit intense."
It sure seems so.
It's been almost four years since the season two finale of Atlanta aired in May 2018.
In the time since, all four of the core cast members have done big things. Glover (as Childish Gambino) won Grammy Awards for Record and Song of The Year for "This Is America" in 2019, Stanfield was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, Tyree Henry appeared in movies like Eternals and Joker, and Beetz starred in 2021's The Harder They Fall.
After so much time away, it's just feels right to see everybody back together—even if it looks like the season spells doom.
The first two seasons of Atlanta won a combined five Emmys, including a Best Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for Glover in 2017.
On Feb. 17, it was announced that the fourth season of Atlanta will be the show's last, with those episodes expected to air in the fall.
The third season of Atlanta premieres March 24 on FX.