Tinx Shares Why It's Okay Not to Know What You Want to Be When You Grow Up

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

So, you just earned a shiny new college degree—congrats! But you have no idea what to do with it. You're watching your fellow alums head off to grad school and six-figure starter salaries in engineering and you're struggling not to feel just a little bit like a loser as you piece together rent money from copious odd jobs.

Here's what you're going to need—straight from lapel-mic-wielding advice guru Tinx.

Because she recalls a similar period in her own existence, when she was fresh out of Stanford University. An interest in fashion led her to Gap's retail management program ("Kind of like a bootcamp for people who want to be retail executives," she explained), then gigs with Banana Republic and Poshmark until her love of writing led her to New York City and Parsons for a master's in fashion journalism.