Milo Ventimiglia's Next TV Role Is the Complete Opposite of Jack Pearson

The This Is Us star has lined up his next major TV role and it's quite the departure from how we've seen him lately. Find out all the details here.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 05, 2022 1:38 AMTags
TVCelebritiesThis Is UsMilo Ventimiglia
Watch: Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Which Jack Pearson He Likes Playing

Milo Ventimiglia isn't wasting any time moving on.

The Emmy-nominated actor has lined up his first major post-This Is Us gig—and the two roles couldn't be more different.

Ventimiglia is set to star in The Company You Keep, a pilot for ABC about "a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative." Ventimiglia will also serve as an executive producer on the project, according to TVLine.

According to ABC, "A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business' so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

The show is based on Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!, which aired in 2019.

photos
Milo Ventimiglia's Best TV Roles

Ventimiglia, of course, has played family man Jack Pearson on NBC's This Is Us for the past six seasons. Over the years, he's been forced to deal with death, trauma, betrayal and pesky Crock-Pots. But the CIA? This is a whole new ballgame.

This Is Us is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season, which wraps up with the series finale on May 24 (sure to be a great day for the tissue industry).

NBC

While The Company You Keep marks Ventimiglia's first leading venture in his post-Jack era, he recently filmed a guest starring role on the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearance reunited him with the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created Gilmore Girls, where Ventimiglia played Jess, the boyfriend of Alexis Bledel's Rory.

As Ventimiglia expands his acting horizons, we look forward to what's to come. But there will always be a little part of us whispering, "Don't let go, Jack."

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Stanford Responds to Alleged Disciplinary Action Against Katie Meyer

3

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

4
Exclusive

Love Is Blind Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

5
Exclusive

Why Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Was "Shocked" by Fan Hate

Latest News

Milo Ventimiglia's Next Role Is the Complete Opposite of Jack Pearson

Kanye “Ye” West Says Divorce Feels “Suffocating” in New Poem

Inside the Star-Studded Return of Revolve's Social Club

Stanford Responds to Alleged Disciplinary Action Against Katie Meyer

Sherri Papini Arrested for Making False 2016 Abduction Claims

These 21 Affordable Amazon Jewelry Pieces Keep Selling Out

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Takes Beach Walk With Peta After Leaving Ukraine