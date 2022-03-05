Milo Ventimiglia's Next TV Role Is the Complete Opposite of Jack Pearson

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Which Jack Pearson He Likes Playing

Milo Ventimiglia isn't wasting any time moving on.

The Emmy-nominated actor has lined up his first major post-This Is Us gig—and the two roles couldn't be more different.

Ventimiglia is set to star in The Company You Keep, a pilot for ABC about "a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative." Ventimiglia will also serve as an executive producer on the project, according to TVLine.

According to ABC, "A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business' so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

The show is based on Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!, which aired in 2019.