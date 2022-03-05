Inside the Star-Studded Return of Revolve's Social Club

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Revolve Social Club is back and better than ever!

After a three year hiatus, the fashion retailer's previously members-only space is returning to West Hollywood, Calif. for six weeks, but this time, anyone can enjoy the immersive pop-up retail and social hub. The two-story club will not only house fashion labels like Cult Gaia, Selkie, Free People, Song of Style and House of Harlow 1960, but guests can shop dozens of beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Osea and Summer Fridays while sipping on La Colombe coffee and capturing content in the aesthetically-pleasing lounges on the first floor.

On the second floor wellness center, members can align their mind, body and soul with expert-led training sessions, FaceGym facials, Chillhouse nail care and other services provided by cult-favorite beauty brands like OUAI and Legology.

Given the space is already on track to become the epicenter of It Girl culture during its West Hollywood tenure, it's only fitting that Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio and other fashion icons were in attendance at last night's opening party. And of course, they all understood the assignment and served up insanely stylish looks. The best part? You can shop their looks below!