Desserts Meet Their Doppelgängers In First Trailer For Is It Cake?

Who knew cake could give you an existential crisis?

In the trailer for Is It Cake?, which E! News has exclusively debuted, bakers are asked to craft confections that look identical to everyday items in order to trick a panel of celebrity judges. The show, coming to Netflix on March 18, absolutely has us seeing double.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day, the show is a win-win!

"I'm thrilled to be a part of such a cool and exciting show," he exclusively told E! News. "Plus, I love cake so I negotiated to take home all the leftovers instead of being paid with money I just would have used to buy cake."

The show features appearances from A-list guest judges including Karamo Brown, Heidi Gardner, Loni Love and Bobby Moynihan.

The new footage shows contestants who dazzle with their cakes made to resemble hamburgers, red party cups, rubber ducks and piñatas. In the end, the three most talented bakers will compete for a grand prize of $50,000.

Not bad for a little sugar and eggs!