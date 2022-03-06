The Courtship, Bridgerton and More Regency Era-Inspired Shows and Films to Burn for

Bridgerton won't be the only diamond this season! The Courtship premieres March 6, joining our list of must-see Regency era-inspired films and shows. Check them out here!

Watch: "The Courtship" Brings "Bridgerton" Dating to Real Life

Dearest reader, wE! know you're burning for the March 25 premiere of Bridgerton's second season. And so, we're happy to report that there's plenty of Regency era-inspired content to help the next three weeks go by faster.

Of course, you could rewatch season one of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama, but consider tuning in to our top picks as well. On March 6, NBC debuts their new Regency-era dating series The Courtship. With a 19th-century castle in the English countryside as a setting and a stunning leading lady in Nicole Remy, the series, which premieres at 8 p.m., is ready to blend the worlds of The Bachelor and Bridgerton together.

"Who doesn't want to dress up like a princess every day?" Lady Nicole told E! News' Daily Pop about agreeing to participate in The Courtship. "So I thought, 'Let's do it.'"

If a dating show isn't your vibe, don't fret, because we have some Jane Austen classics (and some not-so-classics) to recommend.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

For a laugh, treat yourself to the 2020 film adaptation of Emma. starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Craving something thrilling? Then give miniseries Death Comes To Pemberly a try, where the characters of Pride and Prejudice are thrust into a murder mystery.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling through the gallery below to discover our favorite Regency era-inspired films and TV shows!

Focus Features/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Emma.

Emma. is the perfect film for the Jane Austen fan in your life! The 2020 film is a colorful adaptation of the popular comic novel, which follows the titular character (Anya Taylor-Joy) as her meddlesome matchmaking causes unexpected results.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton

Though set in the Regency era, Bridgerton isn't your typical period piece thanks to orchestral versions of your favorite pop songs and saucy sex scenes.

Inspired by Julia Quinn's romance book series, Bridgerton follows the romantic endeavors of each, you guessed it, Bridgerton sibling, who belong to an aristocratic family. Season one told the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who stumbled into a love match with a reformed duke, played by the oh-so-dashing Regé-Jean Page. Season two, which premieres March 25, will tell the story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a Viscountess.

Where to watch it: Netflix

NBCUniversal
The Courtship

Set to premiere on March 6, the dating competition transports leading lady Nicole Remy and her loved ones to a Regency era estate, where she will meet 16 suitors dressed in period garb. Through carriage rides and other period specific activities, the men will do their best to court Lady Nicole.

Where to watch it: NBC

FICKLE FISH FILMS via ZUMA
Austenland

Before there was The Courtship, there was the 2013 rom-com Austenland.

The film tells the story of Jane Austen obsessive Jane Hayes (Keri Russell), who cashes in her savings to attend a British resort where Pride & Prejudice is brought to life. Though the vacation isn't exactly what Jane envisioned, she does encounter her very own Mr. Darcy, who may be her perfect match.

Where to watch it: Hulu

PBS
Sanditon

Sanditon, which returns for a second season on March 20, brings to life Jane Austen's final (and unfinished) novel. The first season followed Charlotte (Rose Williams) as she arrived at a seaside resort for a fresh start. Along the way, she became acquainted with the Parker family, including the handsome Sidney (Theo James).

And, per Masterpiece PBS, "romance, drama and adventure await" in season two.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sense And Sensibility

The 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Sense And Sensibility is a classic. Starring Emma Thompson and Kate WinsletSense And Sensibility has everything from secret engagements to laugh-out-loud high jinks. It follows the Dashwood sisters as they try to find love and security after being ousted from their family home by half-brother John.

Where to watch it: Tubi

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Gentleman Jack

Yes, Gentleman Jack takes place a little after the Regency era, but it's just as entertaining as Bridgerton or Sanditon. The Sally Wainwright–created series is inspired by the true-story of Anne Lister (played by Suranne Jones), following the female landowner in her attempt to build up her inherited home, Shibden Hall. In an unconventional turn for the time, Anne aspires to take a wife, who will help the family in their future success.

Where to watch it: HBO

ITV/Shutterstock
Vanity Fair

You can get more of Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie in the 2018 TV adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Based off William Makepeace Thackeray's novel, the series follows charming social climber Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke) as she tries to find a suitor to secure her place in society. The perfect plot for a Regency era set story.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

PBS
Death Comes to Pemberley

Death Comes To Pemberly is a continuation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The three-part murder mystery follows Elizabeth Darcy (Anna Maxwell Martin) as she finds herself in the middle of a mysterious death: Her brother-in-law Mr. Wickham is accused of murdering his travel companion.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

BBC One
War & Peace

The Regency era from the Russian perspective! The 2016 TV adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's legendary novel tells the story of Russian aristocrats amid a war with Napoleon. Fortunes are made and lost, lovers are star-crossed and reputations are almost ruined over the course of six dramatic episodes. This iterations stars Paul Dano, Lily James and James Norton.

Where to watch it: Acorn TV

