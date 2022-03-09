Remember When Meghan Markle Was on Castle? Look Back at All the Show’s A-List Guest Stars

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Express "Concerns" to Spotify

Once upon a time, years before Meghan Markle married a prince, she played an evil princess on TV.

While the Duchess of Sussex might be best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits, fans of the crime comedy series Castle remember her as serial killer Charlotte Boyd, who dressed up as Sleeping Beauty on the 2012 episode that was called—no joke—"Once Upon a Crime."

Ultimately, mystery novelist turned police volunteer Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion) and NYPD detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) headed off her devious plot, and dare we say Meghan lived happily ever after?

But the real-life royal isn't the only surprising guest star on Castle, which gained somewhat of a cult following among Caskett shippers when it ran from 2009 to 2016 on ABC.

Over the years, Nathan and Stana also got to work with more surprising guest stars on the show, including Chadwick Boseman, Erin Foster and Laura Prepon.