Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Wife Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy Beach Visit After His Return From Ukraine

Watch : Maks Chmerkovskiy REUNITES With Wife Peta in U.S.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is spending some one-on-one time with his wife of nearly five years, Peta Murgatroyd.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took a seaside stroll with Peta on March 3, following his return to the United States from Ukraine earlier this week.

The couple was seen walking on the beach in Malibu, Calif., while holding hands and keeping each other close, according to an eyewitness.

On March 1, Maksim took a flight from Poland to Los Angeles, completing his journey of leaving Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. After he finally arrived at the LAX airport, Maksim hugged Peta and shared a kiss while reuniting.

Before flying out of Eastern Europe, Maksim had been sharing daily check ins from his native Ukraine. In a Feb. 28 Instagram Story, Maksim detailed his escape out of Ukraine by catching a train to Warsaw, Poland.

Maksim wrote, "We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully) Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train."