Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Wife Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy Beach Visit After His Return From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are spending some quality time together after he landed safely in the U.S., following his time in Ukraine.

Watch: Maks Chmerkovskiy REUNITES With Wife Peta in U.S.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is spending some one-on-one time with his wife of nearly five years, Peta Murgatroyd.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took a seaside stroll with Peta on March 3, following his return to the United States from Ukraine earlier this week.

The couple was seen walking on the beach in Malibu, Calif., while holding hands and keeping each other close, according to an eyewitness.

On March 1, Maksim took a flight from Poland to Los Angeles, completing his journey of leaving Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. After he finally arrived at the LAX airport, Maksim hugged Peta and shared a kiss while reuniting.

Before flying out of Eastern Europe, Maksim had been sharing daily check ins from his native Ukraine. In a Feb. 28 Instagram Story, Maksim detailed his escape out of Ukraine by catching a train to Warsaw, Poland.

Maksim wrote, "We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully) Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train."

read
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Details Harrowing Escape From War-Torn Ukraine: "I Feel Guilty"

The dancer also detailed his experience during the ride to Warsaw.

"Currently I'm in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum 3 people," Maksim wrote. "There's usually up to 30 people in this particularly wagon. We were told we have to fit 135."

BACKGRID/SPLASH

Moments before boarding his flight to the U.S., Maksim shared a video message of himself at an airport in Poland, confirming, "I'm ready to go."

Back in the United States, Peta took to Instagram on Feb. 24 to ask her followers to pray for the people in Ukraine and Maksim's safe return.

"Please pray that he comes home soon," she pleaded. "Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have FAITH. I have HOPE and I have PRAYED so hard."

