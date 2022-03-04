See Every Song Set for an Orchestral Remix in Bridgerton Season 2

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Alexa, play literally every single one of these songs.

On March 4, Netflix released the list of songs that will be getting an orchestral remix in season two of Bridgerton, and we are not disappointed. With songs like Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," this season had big Tudor heels to fill, but thankfully, the streamer pulled through.

Season two will include songs ranging from Madonna to Harry Styles—but how do they pick them? Well, showrunner Chris Van Dusen says there is a method to the madness.

"I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons," he told Tudum. "Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."

And the series' music supervisor, Justin Kamps, agrees. In the same interview, Kamps said he is "excited for everyone to hear these songs," because even though they may be "huge songs that everyone knows," an instrumental version "breathes new life and brings them to a new audience."