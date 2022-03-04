See Every Song Set for an Orchestral Remix in Bridgerton Season 2

Alexa, play literally every single one of these songs.
On March 4, Netflix released the list of songs that will be getting an orchestral remix in season two of Bridgerton, and we are not disappointed. With songs like Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," this season had big Tudor heels to fill, but thankfully, the streamer pulled through.
Season two will include songs ranging from Madonna to Harry Styles—but how do they pick them? Well, showrunner Chris Van Dusen says there is a method to the madness.
"I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons," he told Tudum. "Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."
And the series' music supervisor, Justin Kamps, agrees. In the same interview, Kamps said he is "excited for everyone to hear these songs," because even though they may be "huge songs that everyone knows," an instrumental version "breathes new life and brings them to a new audience."
And while season two hasn't even begun, Kamps is already looking to season three.
"I was a big fan of the Olivia Rodrigo album [Sour] this past year," he said. "And there are some songs on there that I would just love to get in there. I really love the song 'Happier.'"
Well, the wait is over. Scroll through and find out which songs will be making their way to your playlists ASAP.
Song: "Stay Away"
Artist: Nirvana
Orchestra: Vitamin String Quartet
Song: "Material Girl"
Artist: Madonna
Orchestra: Kris Bowers
Song: "Diamonds"
Artist: Rihanna
Orchestra: Hannah and Joe Rodwell
Song: "Dancing on My Own"
Artist: Robyn
Orchestra: Vitamin String Quartet
Song: "You Oughta Know"
Artist: Alanis Morissette
Orchestra: Duomo
Song: "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham"
Orchestra: Kris Bowers
Song: "Sign of the Times"
Artist: Harry Styles
Orchestra: Steve Horner
Song: "What About Us"
Artist: P!nk
Orchestra: Duomo
Song: "How Deep Is Your Love"
Artist: Calvin Harris and Disciples
Orchestra: Kiris
Song: "Wrecking Ball"
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Orchestra: Midnight String Quartet
Bridgerton season two premieres March 25 on Netflix.