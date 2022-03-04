2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 21 Bags That Are Trendy & Hands-Free

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for Coachella and Stagecoach outfits can be a lot of fun, but at the same time, kind of stressful. While you want your festival season outfits to be cute and on-trend, it's also important to be practical. After all, you need to take the heat and dirt into consideration when you're planning what shoes to wear to Coachella and Stagecoach. And the same idea applies to the bag and purse you're thinking of carrying.
If you're looking for Coachella and Stagecoach outfit ideas, we've got you covered. We enlisted the help of fashion industry vet, Durand Guion, the Macy's Group Vice President, Fashion Office, to give us some insight into what everyone will be wearing during Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. As head of Macy's Fashion Office, Durand definitely knows a thing or two about what's trendy.
When it comes to comes to shopping for Stagecoach and Coachella, "lightweight bags with optional hands-free straps are an ideal way to accessorize," Durand told E! News. After all, you want to be able to dance and move and around freely without having anything too big weighing you down.
What will be the biggest bag trends for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022?
There are so many great trends this season, Durand said. "We have seen transparency and jelly-like textures, western influences such as fringe and crochet, and multi-compartment styles," he said. "One of our favorite trends this season is also bold, bright color."
We've rounded up some chic hands-free bags you'll want to carry all festival season long, including a few must-have picks from Durand. Check those out below.
Steve Madden Bmaxima Crossbody
Steve Madden's Bmaxima Crossbody is one of Durand's picks for Coachella and Stagecoach. "This bag, while bold in style, is also bold in function," he said. "It can be converted from a crossbody to a belt-bag!" It comes in black and blush, a well as a few more colorful options. It's a popular style that's selling out quick, so be sure to snag yours ASAP.
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
Free People's top-rated Hudson Sling Bag comes highly recommended by Free People shoppers for being cute, versatile and practical. It comes in eight colors including this pretty tangerine, crimson red, cactus and black.
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Lululemon's Everywhere's Belt Bag is the It Girl bag you may see everywhere this music festival season. It'll give you a totally hands-free experience, and you can wear it across your chest or around your waist. Plus, it comes in several colors including this bright electric lemon.
Glamorous Belt Bag in Black Croc
The Glamorous Belt Bag from Asos features an edgy mock-croc design and chain details. The bag is detachable so you can even use this as a purse if choose.
Steve Madden Chevron Quilted Belt Bag
If you want something that really shines, this metallic quilted belt bag from Steve Madden is one you may want to consider. You can choose between gold and silver.
Topshop Multi Pocket Fanny Pack
This fanny pack from Topshop is both chic and practical. It's just the kind of bag you want to carry around during Coachella or Stagecoach. It was several pockets so you can keep all the essentials nice and organized. It's also super versatile and can be styled in many different ways or worn with whatever outfit you choose.
Free People Wilder Embellished Sling Bag
According Free People shoppers, the Wilder Embellished Sling Bag is a wardrobe staple. As one reviewer wrote, "I purchased this bag in the black color and it has been my absolute favorite bag to use ever since! It's incredibly comfortable, super convenient, and so spacious for the size! It goes with everything, gold or silver jewelry, and adds to every outfit." The embellishments make it unique, which we love. Plus, it comes in three colors.
Princess Polly Knock Out Bag
This crossbody bag from Princess Polly is a total knockout. It features several compartments to fit everything you need, plus the crossbody strap is removable.
Free People Bon Bon Mini Crossbody
The Bon Bon Mini Crossbody bag from Free People was pretty much made for Coachella. It features a cool, chunky bead handle and a removable strap. We can totally see this one getting all the compliments.
Aimee Kestenberg Milan Crossbody Bag
This season, it's all about bold, fun colors, and the Milan Crossbody/Belt Bag from Aimee Kestenberg is definitely eye catching.
Urban Originals Texas Star Tote Bag
Fringe bags are another must-have for festival season. "Taking influences from the West, we love the fringe detail on this bag," Durand said. "It also has plenty of card slots internally to store all of your need-to-access items." This bag is a great option to have for a nice, lax day.
Fashion Puzzle Store Small Fringe Crossbody Bag with Wrist Strap
If you want to be on-trend but you don't want to hurt your wallet, there a lot of affordable bags for Coachella and Stagecoach out there and Amazon is a great place to look. This compact crossbody bag with fringe details has over 1,300 five-star reviews and shoppers say it's beautiful and durable. It also comes in 12 colors including classics like black and brown, as well as more colorful options like royal blue, fuchsia and light green. Best part is, it's less than $20.
Solene Fringe Fanny Pack
The Solene Fringe Fanny Pack from Amazon is another affordable, hands-free bag that's perfect for festival season. It comes in so many colors from fuchsia to turquoise to mustard. According to one Amazon reviewer, the size of the bag is excellent and works great for plus sizes.
Area Stars Crossbody Fringe Saddle Bag
The Area Stars crossbody fringe bag has a lot of flair, and yet it's still one you can wear to Coachella and beyond.
Studded & Fringe Decor Fanny Pack
According to Shein shoppers, this fanny pack is "everything" and we totally see it!
Calvin Klein Shay Backpack
Backpacks are the "ultimate hands-free option," Durand said. This backpack from Calvin Klein is in one of their favorite "of the moment fabricationsk—denim."
The Sak Sayulita Crochet Drawstring
A cute crochet bag is another trendy must-have bag for music festival season. According to Durand, "This bag is in an easy-to-wear neutral with fun multi color beads…and it has plenty of space to pack it for the day!" You can even choose between two patterns. We love it!
Free People Moonlight Beaded Pouch
Free People's Moonlight Beaded Pouch features a long shoulder strap and a drawstring closure. It's easy to carry around, can fit the absolute essentials and comes in four colors.
Bride, Babe & Wifey Crochet Purse Crossbody Bag with Fringe
Having your bachelorette party at Coachella or Stagecoach this year? You may want to consider getting these super cute crochet purses with fringe details.
Like Dreams Clear Chain Barrel Handbag
You may be seeing a lot of transparent bags again this season. Like Dreams has a couple of cute bag options that are definitely worth checking out. "We are loving the transparent, jelly textures in a bold, fun color," Durand said.
Shiny Neon Fanny Pack for Festivals
This affordable fanny pack on Amazon comes in a variety of colors and patterns including holographic blue and pink, iridescent purple, leopard print and clear. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and numerous reviewers have used these for music festivals and said they were perfect.
