2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 21 Bags That Are Trendy & Hands-Free

Shopping for Coachella and Stagecoach outfits can be a lot of fun, but at the same time, kind of stressful. While you want your festival season outfits to be cute and on-trend, it's also important to be practical. After all, you need to take the heat and dirt into consideration when you're planning what shoes to wear to Coachella and Stagecoach. And the same idea applies to the bag and purse you're thinking of carrying.

If you're looking for Coachella and Stagecoach outfit ideas, we've got you covered. We enlisted the help of fashion industry vet, Durand Guion, the Macy's Group Vice President, Fashion Office, to give us some insight into what everyone will be wearing during Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. As head of Macy's Fashion Office, Durand definitely knows a thing or two about what's trendy.

When it comes to comes to shopping for Stagecoach and Coachella, "lightweight bags with optional hands-free straps are an ideal way to accessorize," Durand told E! News. After all, you want to be able to dance and move and around freely without having anything too big weighing you down.